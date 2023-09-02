Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,270 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

