Oxen Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,152.03 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $15,152.03 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,915.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00248223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.00767299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00541380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00059842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00119528 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,538,806 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.