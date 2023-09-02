Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Palatin Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
