Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

