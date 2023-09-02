Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.88.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,090 shares of company stock worth $49,995,952. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

