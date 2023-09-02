Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of CBIZ worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,807,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,851. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

