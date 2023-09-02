Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 914.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

