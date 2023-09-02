Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,590 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Genworth Financial worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GNW opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

