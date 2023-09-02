Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 117,882 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 874.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,882 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,534,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,427 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,647,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.70, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

