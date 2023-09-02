Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 159,819 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 159,819 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Foot Locker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.