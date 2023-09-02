Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 139,717 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

