Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 138,493 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TPH opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

