Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 922.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,823,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 223.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,587,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 527,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBCF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.