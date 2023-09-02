Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,853,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,396,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of IMGN opened at $15.92 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock valued at $22,414,102. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

