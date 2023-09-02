Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,636 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Bancorp worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

