Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

