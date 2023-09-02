Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 418.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,472 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,898,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 578,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $656,192.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,449,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

