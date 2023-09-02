Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.24 Million in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,340,287 shares of company stock valued at $221,185,557. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.1 %

SNX stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

