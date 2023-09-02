Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $85.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

