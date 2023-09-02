Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,432 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 52.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in FOX by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.