Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,970 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,055,000 after purchasing an additional 104,713 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Genpact by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genpact Trading Up 1.3 %

G stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

