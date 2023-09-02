Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Herc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $3,189,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 93,713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Herc

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.