Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,741 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 263,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 127,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,521,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $14.60 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 37.85%. Analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Patria Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.