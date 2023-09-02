PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $115.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDD. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

PDD stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. PDD has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

