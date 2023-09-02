Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,430 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

