Pearl River Capital LLC Has $144,000 Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.10%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

