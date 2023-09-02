Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $245,000 in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Axonics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Axonics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 41,062 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $58.00 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

