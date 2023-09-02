Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 110,002 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 47.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 261,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.