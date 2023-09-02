Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 215.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $206,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

See Also

