Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after buying an additional 251,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.09 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.