Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 3,281 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 381.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCII stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

