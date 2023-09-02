Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 845 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

