Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.09) to GBX 900 ($11.35) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.50) to GBX 1,190 ($15.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pearson from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

