Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Rating Lowered to Sell at DNB Markets

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2023

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJFFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Pgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of PGEJF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Pgs Asa has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

