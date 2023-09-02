Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ABB by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 369,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ABB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ABB by 1,100.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBNY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

