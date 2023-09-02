Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

