Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,286,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. 2,997,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,701. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

