PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of PNM Resources worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 227.4% in the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after buying an additional 2,844,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 305,241 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 375,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

