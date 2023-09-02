Prudential PLC Buys 26,866 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,905 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 211,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 13.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 54.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

