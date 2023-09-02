Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Price Performance

BATS KWT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,239 shares. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.