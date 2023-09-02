Prudential PLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $22.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.19. 5,176,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,219. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.80. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.