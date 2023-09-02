Prudential PLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,498,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV traded up $7.87 on Friday, reaching $216.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,983. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day moving average is $184.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

