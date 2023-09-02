Prudential PLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. 4,747,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

