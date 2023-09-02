Prudential PLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 159.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $283.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

