Prudential PLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2,159.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.