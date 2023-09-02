Prudential PLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Up 1.2 %

CB opened at $203.24 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

