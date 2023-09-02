Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

