Prudential PLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.3 %

SCHW opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

