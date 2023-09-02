Prudential PLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

CCI stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $99.77. 1,719,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,902. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $97.94 and a one year high of $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.