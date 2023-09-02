Prudential PLC Sells 11,503 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

XEL opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.