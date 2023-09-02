Prudential PLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $232.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

